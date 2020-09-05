20-year sentence for Eastern Cape man who killed his mother

Grahamstown - A 36-year-old man has been sentenced in the Grahamstown High Court in the Eastern Cape to 20 years in jail after he was convicted of killing his mother, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said.

The ourt sentenced Kwanele Mqeni, 36, to 20 years imprisonment on Friday. He was found guilty of the murder of his mother, who was aged 74 at the time of her death, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.

Mqeni was arrested for assaulting members of his family at Diphini locality in Mooiplaas village near East London in July 2019. On September 2, 2019, his mother "submitted a statement to the East London Magistrates' Court that her son be released out on warning", Manatha said.

"During the night of that Monday, 2 September 2019, the accused [Nqeni] stabbed his mother multiple times and she passed away at the scene. He also attacked his disabled elder brother. However, his brother was rescued by the community members," Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)