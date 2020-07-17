67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Alleviating poverty by turning junk into a currency

The ReTrade Project in Walmer Heights, Port Elizabeth, is a community-based recycling and social empowerment project which seeks to sustainably provide its members and the community with an opportunity to be environmentally responsible while gaining access to food or basic essentials.





The ReTrade Project aims to provide underprivileged communities with an opportunity to be environmentally aware and access resources to fulfil their basic human needs while still maintaining the human worth and dignity within each person. They do this by supplying a ‘value-for-value’ system though the exchange of recyclable goods for basic essentials such as food, toiletries and clothing.



