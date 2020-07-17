67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Jika Uluntu bring change to an Eastern Cape community
Jika Uluntu (“turn/change community”) was founded in 2017 in response to the extensive needs of the children and families linked to Nkwezana Primary School and the communities located along the Wild Coast Jikeleza Route in the Eastern Cape.
The organisation’s vision is for every vulnerable child to access the opportunities to thrive, and to do so in a sustainable manner by strengthening families and their communities through partnerships, capacity building and support services. The main areas of focus are physical and emotional wellbeing, poverty alleviation and education.
Jika Uluntu activities support the physical and emotional health of children and their families this includes: daily breakfast to school children, weekly counselling services, parenting and health awareness workshops, primary health care checks, HIV and TB testing and screening.
Staff and volunteers support children in their education by offering benchmark care at its early childhood development centre, homework support groups and a social behaviour support programme to the school children.
The children that receive support from Jika Uluntu are from poverty-stricken households. The organisation assists them by providing adult financial literacy workshops, enabling access to vital documents and welfare grants.
How you can help
Because of the dire need in the community, the organisation is in desperate need of donations. If you are able to assist with food, platic chairs for the children to sit on, cash donations or even want to volunteer your time, please contact them or visit their appeal page on the ForGood website.
For more information, or to discuss possible donations, contact Jika Uluntu on 073 230 1998 or visit their website.
