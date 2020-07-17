67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Jika Uluntu bring change to an Eastern Cape community





The organisation’s vision is for every vulnerable child to access the opportunities to thrive, and to do so in a sustainable manner by strengthening families and their communities through partnerships, capacity building and support services. The main areas of focus are physical and emotional wellbeing, poverty alleviation and education.





Jika Uluntu activities support the physical and emotional health of children and their families this includes: daily breakfast to school children, weekly counselling services, parenting and health awareness workshops, primary health care checks, HIV and TB testing and screening.

Jika Uluntu (“turn/change community”) was founded in 2017 in response to the extensive needs of the children and families linked to Nkwezana Primary School and the communities located along the Wild Coast Jikeleza Route in the Eastern Cape.