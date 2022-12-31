Cape Town - ActionSA in the Eastern Cape intends to petition on the issue of underage drinking resulting in tavern deaths. This follows the death of three people at a tavern at Hofmeyr, Eastern Cape, on Saturday and Enyobeni in June.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to “Newzroom Afrika”, Eastern Cape ActionSA chairperson Athol Trollip, said the concern for ActionSA was that there had been two incidents in the Eastern Cape where young people had died as a result of an adult entertainment establishment. “The Enyobeni tavern incident still hasn’t given any clarity on how 21 patrons were killed and the greatest concern for us is that young people can get access to alcohol almost anywhere in the society. “It seems that the liquor licence act is not properly applied because young people aren’t able to cope with the consequences of consuming. We have seen an increase of teenage pregnancies in this province and the Eastern Cape has been a socially depressed area for many years now.

“This goes hand in hand with substance abuse and of the great concern for us is that parents and guardians, including those who are responsible for young people, do not seem to have any care or knowlegde of where the children are after dark,” Trollip said. Trollip further said parental responsibility was a major aspect to prevent young people to have access in alcohol. “Children should be under parental supervision at all times, especially minor children, so that the first responsibility of families and parents in making sure that they are know where children are so that they cannot have access to alcohol.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Mlungsi Mvoko said that the tavern owners must also take a stand on the matter. The Liquor Board and police alone would not win the battle. “My message is that we need to work together as government, police and communities to fight selling of liquor to minors and underage drinking,” he said. Mvoko confirmed that the Liquor Board had closed down the affected tavern pending further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement