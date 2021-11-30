Alleged CIT suspect bust with heist money

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in court soon on allegations of a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of suspected stolen property. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said the suspect was arrested on Monday.

She said at that about 10.18am, a CIT vehicle was collecting money from a wholesaler in Broadways when one of the guards were allegedly accosted by three armed men who pointed firearms at him while he had gone to collect the cash boxes from inside the store while the driver remained in the Fidelity vehicle. “The three allegedly disarmed and robbed the security guard an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene in a silver grey Almera sedan with a GP (Gauteng) registration plate. “The Gqeberha Crime Combating Unit (CCU) and Mthatha National Investigation Unit (NIU) followed the lead by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit about the runaway car which led to the arrest of the suspect in Salsonville in Gqeberha,” Mgolodela said.

She said a vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway vehicle was spotted parked inside a yard on a premises in Salsonville. A suspect was found inside the vehicle with some of the money suspected to have been robbed from the CIT crime scene. “The suspect was arrested by the joint police team and the docket was handed over to the Hawks for investigation.