Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the latest so-called 'Facebook' rape incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beethe said the rape allegedly took place on Valentine's Day and was the 10th incident recorded in the Motherwell area.

"The rape took place just after 09:00 on Wednesday, when a 30-year-old female agreed to meet her Facebook friend in NU29, Motherwell. It is alleged that the suspect told the victim that his uncle would fetch her. But in reality it was the suspect himself," said Beetge.

Beetge said the woman was made to walk through bushes in NU29, threatened with a screwdriver and raped.

"The arrest [on Friday] is seen as a breakthrough, but our community needs to be more careful about befriending and meeting up with strangers through the social media," said Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie.

The suspect will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

African News Agency/ANA