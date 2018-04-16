A protest banner outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court where NMU students protested at the appearance of a man who allegedly raped two young women on campus. FILE PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Port Elizabeth - A 29-year old man charged with raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students, is expected back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man faces charges of rape, robbery and housebreaking.

During October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked in a computer lab at the Second Avenue Campus. The man allegedly raped the students, robbed them of their cellphones and stabbed one of them with a pair of scissors.

The women were then forced to take a computer and monitor, which they had to carry until they were outside the building. The attacker ordered the women to pass the loot to him before he jumped the gate and fled, police said at the time.

African News Agency/ANA