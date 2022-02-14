ANC councillor killed in a hail of bullets in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha

Cape Town: Another ANC ward councillor in the Eastern Cape has been murdered. Councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha on Sunday night.

Eastern Cape police said Kwazakhele ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was gunned down in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street in Kwazakele at around 11.20pm.

Authorities said the councillor had three passengers – two females and one male. Authorities are verifying the ages of the passengers.

A gunman, who was wearing a balaclava, opened fire on the driver’s side.