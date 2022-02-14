ANC councillor killed in a hail of bullets in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha
Cape Town: Another ANC ward councillor in the Eastern Cape has been murdered. Councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha on Sunday night.
Eastern Cape police said Kwazakhele ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was gunned down in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street in Kwazakele at around 11.20pm.
Authorities said the councillor had three passengers – two females and one male. Authorities are verifying the ages of the passengers.
A gunman, who was wearing a balaclava, opened fire on the driver’s side.
Booi sustained several gunshots wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
One of the female passengers, who was seated in the front of the car, was shot in the leg. The two passengers sitting at the back of the vehicle were not hurt.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and a case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gqeberha),” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
Babalwa Lobishe, the ANC regional chair, also confirmed that ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was killed.
IOL