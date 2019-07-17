Oom Jan Steenberg of Colchester says his animals are his first God. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

Port Elizabeth - Senior citizens, the value they add and their contributions made to uplifting society in Nelson Mandela Bay, were recognised on Wednesday as nominations for the 8th annual Port Elizabeth Senior Citizen of the Year Awards 2019 officially opened. The SCOTY initiative aims to promote active ageing and endeavors to bridge the gap between the youth and senior citizens. It recognises and honours contributions made, both in time and effort, volunteered by senior citizens in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Well-known Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Michelle Brown, was speaking at the Gutsche Family Investment Art Gallery in St George's Park on Wednesday. Brown said the categories included, 70-79 years-old, 80-89 years-old and 90 plus.

She said special awards were given to citizens over 100 years of age.

Brown called on communities to make their nominations so that elderly citizens could be honoured for their positive impact. Speaking at the launch, special recipient Oom Jan Steenberg, 114, of Colchester, said his secret to longevity was working hard during his formative years. Steenberg said his pets had also brought him much joy: "My animals are my first God. A dog and a cat can't talk but they come sit by me and I talk and they listen."

During the day, Steenberg said he kept busy by exercising his legs using crutches. He also enjoys sitting and relaxing in his car. The former gravedigger, gave credit to his diet and favourite food, mielie pap, krummelpap and Amasi milk which he referred to as 'dik melk'.

Steenberg will turn 115 years old on December 31st.

The closing date for entries is on August 16 and nominees will be expected to compile a portfolio listing their contributions made to society over the last year. Nomination forms are available on the SCOTY Golden Oldies Facebook page.

African News Agency (ANA)