Apply Alutha Pasile case efficiency and vigour to Timothy Omotoso trial, says CGE

Pretoria – The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has commended the “speed and efficiency” with which prosecutors and the court handled the murder case against Alutha Pasile, describing it as a model that should be applied to all cases of gender-based violence and femicide. "South Africa is experiencing unprecedented levels of violence against women and girls, and this calls for aggressive and speedy resolution of police investigations and court cases," said CGE chairperson Tamara Mathebula.

The commission further called on the criminal justice system to speed up all gender-based violence and femicide-related cases that have stalled in the system. The South African government has committed to the global Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is to end gender-based violence by 2030. "With just less than 10 years left before 2030 and the gender-based violence scourge escalating at the current pace, South Africa will likely miss this SDG target and that will be a poor reflection of the country's efforts in the fight against violence on women. That would render the country's commemoration of Women's Month and 16 Days of Activism as useless," Mathebula said.

The Eastern Cape High Court, sitting as a circuit court in East London, sentenced 25-year-old Pasile to 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebeni. Pasile was further sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for attempting to defeat the course of justice. In his guilty plea, Pasile stated that he had attacked Mtebeni after he discovered “I love you” and “I miss you” messages on her cellphone. The National Prosecuting Authority said Pasile confronted Mtebeni and accused her of cheating. However, evidence presented by senior State advocate Nickie Turner during aggravation of sentence revealed that these messages in fact were sent to Mtebeni by Pasile in 2019.