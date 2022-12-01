Arcadia family hails pit bull terrier a hero after it died saving children from fire

Durban – An Arcadia family believes their pit bull, Bullet, died a hero after it pushed a young girl to safety during a house fire at the weekend. Speaking to Herald Live, Kirk Lawack, said Bullet managed to pull the gate opened and rushed into the home.

He said seven-year-old Aaliyah Moodaley had been inside the home at the time. Lawack said Bullet ran into the room and pushed Aaliyah out of the home. He said once Aaliyah was outside, Bullet ran back inside to alert her older brother.

According to Lawack, the boy made it out safely but Bullet died of smoke inhalation. Aaliyah’s mother had been at work at the time when she got the frantic phone call. She rushed home to find her home gutted but her children safe.

She told Herald Live that she had gotten Bullet four years ago for her son. When Bullet got bigger, the family decided to get him a kennel and he slept outside. Police have confirmed that no foul play is suspected and no case has been opened at this stage.

Bullet has been described as a friendly dog that played with young children. The family have meanwhile said they are heartbroken at Bullet's death. In recent weeks, there have been calls for the power breed to be banned due to a number of pit bull attacks.

In the most recent case, Felida Fry was attacked in Philippi. The 43-year-old mother of six is now unable to work. Many pit bull owners have since surrendered their dogs to animal organisations.