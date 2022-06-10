ATM bomb link after man held in Eastern Cape

PRETORIA – An Eastern Cape man from Motsekula Location appeared in Matatiele Magistrate’s Court for allegedly of dealing in commercial explosives police said yesterday. Makalo Bartholomy Hadebe, 47, was arrested by the East London-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, K9 unit, Crime Intelligence and Public order Policing on the June 8 2022.

“The arrest emanates from an intelligence driven operation where two successful test purchases of the explosives were done,” said police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. Mgolodela said the seized explosives are believed to be used in ATM bombings and cash-in-transit robberies. Hadebe’s case was postponed to June 14 for a bail application.

Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for their hard work aimed at eradicating the scourge of cash-in-transit and ATM robberies. In another incident, a team of police officers and private security companies were involved in a shoot-out with suspected blue light robbers in Sandton, resulting in three of the suspected robbers being fatally wounded and one arrested. “Members from Crime Intelligence have been following information about suspects that are committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

At approximately 7pm on Wednesday, the team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo hatchback with four occupants travelling in Bramley. “Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects responded by shooting at the members while speeding off. A shoot-out and a high-speed chase ensued. While at Marlboro Drive, the suspects’ car lost control and crashed into the wall,” said Masondo. All the suspects jumped out of the Ford Figo and the shoot-out continued.

