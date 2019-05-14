A 31-year-old man has appeared in court following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. File Image/ANA



Port Elizabeth - A 31-year-old man appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the weekend.

The driver of a Audi A4, Kalvin Zirema was driving in the right-hand lane towards Kings Beach at around 4am on Sunday when he hit two pedestrians standing near an island close to the McDonald's intersection.





A Nigerian national died at the scene while a 26-year-old woman from Zwide lost a leg in the accident and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.





According to police, Zirema fled the scene but was later arrested.





Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the diver was remanded in custody and will appear in court on Thursday for a formal bail application.





Naidu said the deceased was identified as Anthony Agbo, 35, a Nigerian national who was in South Africa for about two to three days before the fatal accident.





African News Agency (ANA)