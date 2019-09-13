Picture: succo/Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - A 44-year-old man appeared at the specialised commercial crime court in Port Elizabeth for alleged theft amounting to over R1.2 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as Hawks, said in a statement on Friday. Johannes Willem Gieselbach was arrested on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said: "It is alleged that from August 2018 to May 2019, he misappropriated funds of a mental and physical disability health care centre which is based in Port Elizabeth whilst he was employed as a bookkeeper at the facility. Gieselbach allegedly made numerous transfers from the centre's bank account into own".

Ngcakani said Gieselbach was granted R2,000 bail and he will be back in court on 15th of October 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)