Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted hijacking after a businessman was shot while attempting to thwart a hijacking. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 48-year-old businessman was shot and injured on Tuesday after he came to the rescue of a courier company driver who was allegedly being held at gunpoint by four unknown men.

Naidu said it was alleged just after 9 am the driver had parked his vehicle in Govan Mbeki Avenue and went on foot to deliver parcels.

Naidu said the driver, 42, and a passenger, 19, went to different customers and as the driver was approaching the vehicle he was accosted by an unknown male from behind who pointed a firearm at him and instructed him to hand over the vehicle’s keys.

Naidu said three other suspects joined in.

Meanwhile, an owner of a nearby shop witnessed the incident and rushed to the driver’s aid with his firearm.

As he shouted at the suspects, three ran away.

Naidu said there was an exchange of gunfire and the civilian was shot twice sustaining wounds to his abdomen and leg.

At this stage, police said it was unclear if any of the suspects sustained any injuries.

The businessman was taken to hospital by private transport.

No belongings were taken and police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and attempted murder.

