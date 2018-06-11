Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are requesting assistance in tracing a person who was found burnt to death in an open field in Korsten.

According to police, at about 13:30pm on Monday, the body of an unknown man was found by a person who was walking in the open field looking for scrap metal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that there was a fire in the bushes the previous evening.

Naidu said it was suspected that the person may have been sleeping in the bush when he burnt. Police have opened an inquest docket and anyone who can assist in making an identification is requested to contact Algoa Park SAPS.

African News Agency (ANA)