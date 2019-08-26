Photo: IOL.

PORT ELIZABETH - Classes at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) were suspended on Monday after protest action by aggrieved students who were up in arms over safety concerns on campuses. NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said engagement with protesting students, the SRC and university management was underway.

This after students blocked entrances to the north and south campuses earlier on Monday morning.

Mbabela said a memo to staff and students to use alternative learning platforms was also issued.

“Subsequently, the situation remains calm as student protesters begin to disperse, following the serving and reading of a court interdict.”

Mbabela said the interdict was to protect the rights of all university stakeholders, those who wish to access the university to work or pursue their studies, as well as those wishing to exercise their right to protest in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the interdict.

Mbabela said a memorandum from the protesting students, focusing mainly on general security concerns on and off campus, had been received and was under discussion.

She said a meeting with police was also planned around policing and other additional measures towards improved security.

African News Agency (ANA)