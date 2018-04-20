King William's Town - Dutywa police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the attempted murder of a 76-year-old woman in the area, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The victim was asleep in her home at Goodhope location, Ngxakaxha village, Dutywa, when she heard a knock on her door in the early hours of Friday morning, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"She didn't open the door. The door was forced open. [The] suspect came armed with an axe. He accosted the woman. She cried loud and community members came and rescued her.

"She identified the suspect as the lights were on. The suspect was traced and arrested. The motive for the attempted murder is not clear at this point in time."

The suspect would appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Monday. Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey had thanked the community for saving the life of an older, defenceless woman, Manatha said.

African News Agency/ANA