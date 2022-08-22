Cop charged for allegedly raping teenager in his office at police station

Durban – A 45-year-old detective in the South African Police Service is expected to appear in court today, charged with the rape of a teenager. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it is alleged the rape took place on August 6, at the Kei Mouth Police Station in East London.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping: “It is alleged that the 17-year-old victim was a complainant in a case that she opened against her boyfriend. “The suspect went to fetch the victim from her home so that she could be interviewed at the police station. “It is further alleged on the way to the police station the suspect made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected.

“At the police station the suspect allegedly took the victim to an office where he allegedly raped her.” Suping said the victim was able to escape and lodge a complaint. “The suspect was arrested by Ipid on August 19.”

Story continues below Advertisement