CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

According to police, community members alerted police officials on Sunday about a vehicle that drove through a fence and into a house in Khayamnandi at about 6:40 pm. Police officials arrived on the scene and found a grey Volkswagen Polo involved in an accident.

“Meanwhile, the same make and model was being circulated by the 10111 centre as being hijacked in Gwali Street, Kwanobuhle, at about 5:45 pm. Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was indeed the hijacked vehicle and arrested the 22-year-old male driver on the scene. The vehicle was handed in at the Uitenhage Vehicle Crime Identification Unit for further investigations,” said police in a statement.

The suspect will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges ranging from possession of suspected stolen property, as well as for reckless and negligent driving.

Police added that there were no injuries reported during the accident.

