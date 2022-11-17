Death at a funeral, as 7 relatives shot dead while preparing for another family burial

Johannesburg - Seven mourners were shot dead at their dwelling in Bityi, Mthatha, while planning a funeral of another relative, when three armed gunmen stormed in. The armed gunmen stormed the homestead at about 11pm, opened fire and fled.. .

The seven deceased were relatives between the ages of 29 and 68. They had been in mourning and were preparing for the funeral of their relative, Novotile Mgxada, 62, who was also fatally shot last week. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “It is further alleged that six people succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the seventh victim died in hospital. Circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.”

Police were investigating a murder docket. “The investigation of this matter has been taken over by the provincial organised crime unit,” said Naidu. Police have asked that anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the three suspects to contact the investigating officer, Colonel Mtshiyo, on 071 475 2292. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

