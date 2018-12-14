Another two initiates have died in the Chris Hani District, bringing the death toll in the Eastern Cape province this initiation season to 17. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

Port Elizabeth - Another two initiates have died in the Chris Hani District, bringing the death toll in the Eastern Cape province this initiation season to 17. Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department spokesman, Mamkeli Ngam, said the initiates passed away on Thursday and were aged 18 and 20.

Ngam said it was expected that they died of dehydration and septicemia. However, a postmortem was yet to be carried out which would determine the exact cause of death.

A 17-year-old initiate who was at an illegal initiation school died earlier this week after vomiting a green substance during his first two days at Matatiele in the Alfred Nzo district. No one was informed about the boy's condition until it was too late, Ngam had said.

This was the fourth death reported in Alfred Nzo district, after Buffalo City municipality reported the deaths of three initiates in Amalinda, Mdantsane and King Williams Town earlier this month.

In Mdantsane, an 18-year old initiate had an asthma attack while in Amalinda while another 18-year old initiate died after a traditional house he was housed in caught fire, Ngam said.

In King Williams Town, a 19-year old initiate died after his circumcision wound became septic.

Two deaths were previously reported at Chris Hani in Enoch Mgijima. An 18-year-old boy died after experiencing hallucinations and dehydration.

Last week, in the Joe Gqabi district in Barkley East, an 18-year-old initiate died after suffering a swollen scrotum. Ngam said the teenager's uncle rejected suggestions that he be admitted to hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)