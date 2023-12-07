Department of Health on high alert after woman suspected to have cholera in the Eastern Cape

A 47-year-old Walmer woman in the Eastern Cape is in isolation in hospital with a suspected case of cholera. The Eastern Cape Department of Health said they were on high alert following the isolated case and had activated its highly trained outbreak response and health promotion teams as a precautionary measure.

Provincial health spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo said the patient has since been admitted in isolation at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha. They were awaiting the toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Kupelo said the woman remains in a stable condition.

“The team will work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing. “The patient stays with a minor and has a history of funeral attendance a week ago. “However, she had not travelled outside the city.”

He said health environmental services have already taken samples from waste water treatment sources for laboratory testing, and results came back negative for cholera. “The department wishes to emphasise the fact that no other case or sickness has been reported from the area. “Members of the public are urged to practice good hygiene, washing hands with soap, and safe water. They must be sure of drinking clean and safe water.”

Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. The department reminded the public that if left untreated, it may be fatal. Cholera can spread through contaminated food and water.