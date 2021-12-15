Dog-walking beachgoers discover R20m worth of cocaine at Jefferys Bay beach

CAPE TOWN - Beachgoers who were walking their dog at Jefferys Bay’s main beach came across more than they expected when they stumbled upon R20 million worth of cocaine. “The passers-by walking their dog noticed a consignment washed-out from the sea, upon examination they called the local police after noticing what seem to be a drug consignment,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

A number of suspected compressed bricks “of pure white cocaine” weighing a total of 46kg and worth an estimated R20 million in street value was revealed once the package was opened. The Hawks said the bricks were in sealed thick black plastic bags to prevent any water penetration into the package. Attached to this was an empty plastic container as a means to keep it afloat.

Picture: Supplied The package was seized for forensics teams to analyse it and referred to Gqeberha’s Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. The public is urged to come forward with any information on the R20 million cocaine consignment, or in the event, anyone has come across a similar package - specifically to Detective Warrant Officer Pit van Zyl via 082 065 9694. The investigation into the discovery of the suspected cocaine is currently ongoing and no arrests have been made.