PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police dog Max from the K9 Unit apprehended two suspected cable thieves in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the K9 Unit received information from Nelson Mandela Bay security officials of an ongoing problem of cable theft in the metro in the past two weeks.





Naidu said suspects stole cable to the value of R300,000 in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp in an area surrounded by houses and dense bushes.





Naidu said an operation was planned with the SAPS Airwing called in to assist, along with Max's handler, Sergeant Adriaan Oosthuizen.





Max then went on patrol in a police helicopter as part of the operation.





Police said the suspects were detected digging a trench when they saw the police helicopter and started to run. Sergeant Oosthuizen and Max were dropped off with Max immediately apprehending the first suspect.





The second suspect was apprehended by Max within minutes of the first arrest.





The two suspects, aged 20 and 30 respectively, were detained on charges of cable theft and are expected to appear in court soon.





