Johannesburg - A 48-year-old man shot and killed his three young children and then killed himself at home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Northcrest, said Eastern Cape police spokeswoman captain Dineo Koena.

"The bodies were discovered this morning [Monday] by a family member who alerted the police. The motive for the killing is unknown and their names will be withheld until their next-of-kin are informed. An inquest is being investigated," she said.

The children were the man's two daughters aged six and eight and his son aged nine.

