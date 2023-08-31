Eastern Cape farmer killed in Cradock

A farmer was found murdered at his farm outside Cradock in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a 65-year-old man was found on Wednesday in the farmhouse situated near R390 between Hofmeyr and Cradock.

The body was found with stab wounds in the upper body. "The deceased person is known, but his identity is being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded." Nkohli said the farmer's vehicle was found abandoned on Conway Road in Hofmeyr.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation," Nkohli said. Police were urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest to contact the police, and said information could also be shared with Crime Stop at 086-001-0111. In the Free State, police said on Wednesday that a 71-year-old farmer was killed at his farm outside Bloemfontein.

The elderly farmer was found in a pool of blood, and his critically injured wife was found under a mattress. Free State police Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the farmer's son sent his friend to check on his parents after he was unable to reach them over the phone at the weekend. Kareli said the friend found the elderly farmer in a pool of blood on Tuesday. He was found with multiple lacerations on the head and body.