Eastern Cape gogo bites off attacker’s tongue
DURBAN – A 65-year-old Eastern Cape woman bit off the tongue of a man who allegedly attempted to rape her over the weekend.
On Saturday night, the 33-year-old man allegedly broke into the elderly woman’s home in Tsomo Mission, in the Chris Hani District Municipality, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.
The woman was at home alone, sleeping, when she was awoken by the sound of the perpetrator entering the house through a window.
The man allegedly attempted to rape her and when he forced her to kiss him she bit off his tongue.
The man fled and made his way to a hospital in Cofimvaba to seek medical attention.
The police tracked him down and arrested him on Sunday, said Soci.
Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile commended the police for their swift response.
Soci said the suspect was under police guard at the hospital and would appear before the Tsomo Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of attempted rape.
National crime statistics released by the SAPS earlier this year paint a grim picture regarding the safety of women in the Eastern Cape.
The report showed that the Mthatha police station recorded the third highest number of rape cases in the country, 257 cases, for the 2019/2020 financial year.
ANA