Eastern Cape gogo bites off attacker’s tongue

DURBAN – A 65-year-old Eastern Cape woman bit off the tongue of a man who allegedly attempted to rape her over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the 33-year-old man allegedly broke into the elderly woman’s home in Tsomo Mission, in the Chris Hani District Municipality, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.

The woman was at home alone, sleeping, when she was awoken by the sound of the perpetrator entering the house through a window.

The man allegedly attempted to rape her and when he forced her to kiss him she bit off his tongue.

The man fled and made his way to a hospital in Cofimvaba to seek medical attention.