Eastern Cape govt, Chippa United FC owner to build a house for Bok Women’s star Lusanda Dumke

When Springbok Women’s star player Lusanda Dumke clinched the sports star of the year award in the Eastern Cape last month, she asked to forfeit a car she had won as a prize and asked event organisers to help build her a home for her destitute family instead. Now plans are forging ahead to build the rugby star a home, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Eastern Cape Human Settlement Department, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, and Siviwe Mpengensi, the chairperson of the Chippa Mpengesi Foundation and owner of Chippa United Football Club.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rugby star, it was announced, would also get to keep her VW Polo. Dumke is currently at the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a short statement she made by video link, the sports star shed a tear and expressed how grateful she was. “To be honest, I really don't know how I feel about this. I am really emotional at the moment, and hopefully that in the future I will be able to talk but I thank the people like you guys for coming through for me,” Dumke said on Wednesday.

In August, Dumke clinched the Eastern Cape sports star of the year award, as well as the sportswoman of the year accolade. For her efforts, she received a brand-new car, a Volkswagen Polo. She then made headlines after asking to forfeit her prized car in favour of a family home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dumke had said that although the car was a warm gesture, the home was much needed as her 85-year-old grandmother was bedridden and she also had a disabled 51-year-old aunt, who suffered a stroke six years ago. Eastern Cape Human Settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi said the department was giving R165 000 towards the building of the home. “We are very proud of Lusanda, for both her talent and mindset, as shown by how she took initiative and how she continues to put the name of our province in greater heights.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“As the Department of Human Settlements, we are committing to contribute an individual subsidy to the value of R165 000 that will be contributing towards the house.” Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality councillor Princess Faku said they approached the provincial government, who decided that Dumke should keep the car. “We also approached the sporting fraternity in the province, such as Chippa Mpengesi, the owner of Chippa United Football Club, who donated R300 000 towards the social assistance for Lusanda,” said Faku.