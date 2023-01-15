Eastern Cape health MEC praises EMS personnel for responding to 16 153 calls and saving lives over the festive season

Johannesburg - Eastern Cape Department of Health emergency medical services (EMS) personnel had a busy festive season, responding to 16 153 calls in just 17 days in the month of December. The calls included various cases such as car accidents, trauma cases, drownings and fire incidents, this resulted in saving hundreds of lives in the process.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Health, between 15 December and 31 December, the EMS personnel responded to 11,899 medical emergencies; 3,565 trauma cases which include shootings, stabbings, shootings, and near drownings, 665 car accidents and 13 fire incidents. This was 494 more calls compared to the same period in 2021 when 15,659 calls were responded to. The department also revealed that of the medical emergencies in 2022, 3,399 were clients in critical condition; 6,241 were serious injuries; 2,011 were minor injuries,247 people lost their lives while there was one recorded maternal death.

Of the car accidents, 455 - the majority involved light motor vehicles followed by accidents involving pedestrians (150) - while accidents involving buses and minibus taxis were 49. Eastern Cape MEC of Health Nomakhosazana Meth has also praised the EMS personnel for their hard work and dedication during the festive season. “Our dedicated, hard-working and well-trained EMS personnel once again did what they have been doing throughout the years and served the people of the Eastern Cape with utmost professionalism and care. Without their timely response to calls for help, many people could have lost their lives during the busy festive season. We are grateful to our EMS for doing what they do best — save lives.”

MEC Meth added “The efforts of our first responders have not gone unnoticed. Many families were able to spend Christmas with their loved ones who were involved in accidents because of the life-saving efforts of our EMS personnel. We also thank doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers who worked around the clock to ensure lives were saved. This was a team effort.” The MEC has also urged Eastern Cape residents to practise personal hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser, ensure adequate ventilation in crowded spaces and wear a mask as Covid-19 active cases are on the rise. “We also urge those who have not been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get the life-saving jab. Those who have been vaccinated are encouraged to get their booster shots.” said MEC Meth.

