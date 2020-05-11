Eastern Cape man allegedly killed sister after argument

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Port Elizabeth – A 49-year-old Bloemendal man was arrested soon after the alleged murder of a 45-year-old woman last night. It is alleged that at about 7.30pm, police said, the woman and her brother were arguing in the lounge at their home in Basson Street in Bloemendal, north of Port Elizabeth. The argument continued outside. Soon after, she entered the house and her husband, 43, saw blood on her back. She went and lay on a bed and died prior to receiving any medical treatment. The deceased’s brother was arrested at the scene and detained on a charge of murder. The reason for the argument is not yet known. He is expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, police are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a teenager, about 16 years old, whose body was found lying in an open field in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that at about 12.45pm police were alerted by a resident of a body of a male found lying in the open field area of Jacksonville next to the graveyard.

The deceased male sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Circumstances surrounding the death is unknown at this stage.

The teenager is unknown and was wearing a pair of white Soviet takkies (ankle boot), blue track pants and a maroon track jacket at the time of his death.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or in identifying the deceased is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tandiswa Nobebe on 067 403 1910 or the SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.