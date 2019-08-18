Picture: Ivandrei Pretorius/Pexels

WILLOWVALE - Willowvale police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. It was alleged that "the suspect was seen coming out a window of a shop" on Saturday at about 6am at Nquba locality, Mahasana village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The suspect was chased by a group of community members. While he was being chased, it is alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and shot at the group of the community that was chasing him. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old man was fatally wounded."

Police were informed about the murder. The suspect was traced and arrested. Police recovered a licensed firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect had since been charged with murder. He would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)