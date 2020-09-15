Eastern Cape man arrested for murder of girl, 9

Cape Town – Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for the murder of a 9-year-old girl, within six hours after she was reported missing, in Hankey, Eastern Cape. On Monday at about 2pm, police in Hankey received a complaint of a missing child, 9-year-old Aqhama Tom, Eastern Cape police said. Aqhama was last seen on Sunday at about 4pm in Matodlana Street in Weston (Hankey). On Monday at about 8pm, the investigative work between the Humansdorp FCS and local detectives led to the arrest of a 40-year-man for the murder. The suspect led the police to the bushes near route R330 in Hankey, where he pointed out the body.

The suspect is due to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of murder.

Meanwhile, Motherwell detectives are appealing to the residents to assist them in arresting murder suspects involved in two separate incidents, killing three people yesterday, police said.

In the first incident, it is alleged that at about 10.20am on Monday, Mbulelo Patrick Taaibos, 47, was at a tavern in Ngono Street in Motherwell.

“’There were also two other males playing a game of pool in the tavern. After buying two beers, Taaibos walked outside.

“The tavern owner joined him and as they were talking, the two suspects who were playing pool exited the tavern and both produced firearms.

’’Shots were fired at Taaibos, who attempted to hide behind the tavern owner, who also got injured.

’’Taaibos was fatally wounded in his head while the 38-year-old tavern owner sustained a gunshot wound in his arm. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspects fled on foot.

A case of murder and attempted is under investigation and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Sivuyile Mto at SAPS Motherwell on 082 388 3048 or their nearest police station.

In the second incident, two males were killed and the third escaped unscathed after they were shot at by an unknown gunman.

It is alleged that at 11.20pm on Monday, the three victims were drinking in a vehicle in Mvemve Street NU 29 in Motherwell when they were interrupted by two unknown who approached the vehicle.

The one armed with a firearm knocked on the window. The driver, Sonwabo Sobici, 29, jumped out and started running. He was shot multiple times.

The front passenger, name and age unknown at this stage, also got out and ran. He, too, was shot multiple times. The third person managed to escape unhurt.

The suspects ran away on foot. The motive for the murders and attempted murder is unknown and the suspects are also unknown.

Two cases of murder and an attempted murder are under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Elvis Rawana at SAPS Motherwell on 079 520 3426 or their nearest police station.

