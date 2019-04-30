File picture

Johannesburg - A man was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Willowvale Regional Court for murder and robbery, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. South African Police Services spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 25-year-old man, Sandiso Pikinini, was sentenced on Monday for the crime committed in 2016.

"It is alleged that the accused went to the home of 75-year-old man, Bonisile Bixa, with the intention of robbing his pension money. The crime was committed at the home of the deceased at Tyelekebende Locality, Nqabarha Village, Dutywa, on 19 March 2016 at about 22h00."

Manatha said Bixa was fatally stabbed on his upper body and some of his belongings were taken from him.

"The deceased was burnt after being fatally stabbed. He was sleeping alone in his room while some of his family members were sleeping in their rooms."

The police said the matter was investigated thoroughly which lead to Pikinini's arrest.

"He was charged with murder and robbery as some of the robbed items were recovered from him. For robbery he was sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment and for murder he was sentenced to undergo 15 years imprisonment."

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu, welcomed the sentence imposed on Pikinini and praised Dutywa detectives for their investigation of the case.

