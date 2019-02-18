File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old-man was gunned down while eating dinner with his girlfriend. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said it was alleged the victim was eating supper with his girlfriend in their flat in Cambridge Street, Veeplaas when the shooting incident unfolded on Sunday evening.

Beetge said at about 6pm the couple heard a knock on the door and when the 22-year-old girlfriend opened the door, three unknown suspects entered the flat.

Beetge said one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at 26-year-old Akhona Josah.

The woman fled and after returning a short while later, found Josah with several gun shot wounds to his upper body.

He died on the scene.

Beetge said the motive for the murder was unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information which could assist police to contact Detective Captain Frank van der Berg on 082 394 5957.

African News Agency (ANA)