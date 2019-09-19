File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - An Eastern Cape man was sentenced to an effective 19 years behind bars by the Butterworth Regional Court on Thursday, for the rape of a 12-year-old boy. Police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Mantha said 28-year-old Yandisa Jonas was earlier convicted for the rape of the 12-year-old.

Manatha said during November 2017, the boy was fetching water from a tap at Eziteneni Informal Settlement near Bika Township in Butterworth.

Jonas came across the child and dragged him to his shack where he raped him.

Jonas was later traced and arrested and the case was handled by the Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the conviction and sentence.

She appealed to women and children irrespective of gender to break the silence whenever they were abused.

African News Agency (ANA)