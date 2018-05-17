



The post read: "Sad to announce Ms Veliswa Mvenya resignation. She worked tirelessly for the DA for 18 years. We thank her for the outstanding contribution, she will remain in our hearts."





When asked for comments on the reasons behind Mvenya's resignation, Bhanga said: "According to her resignation letter she said, she is going on retirement and wants rest."





However, in an interview with ANA Mvenya ruled out retirement.









She said: "I'm only taking a break to get some rest, l remain a politician and I will be back to politics at the later stage."





She is the second high profile DA member to resign from the party in Eastern Cape.





Last week Former Eastern Cape Premier, Nosimo Balindlela also resigned as a DA MPL and rejoined the ANC.





However, Mvenya said she would not be joining the ANC like her former colleague Balindlela.





"All I need is a break from the DA politics, I need to spend time with my mother, visit my sisters at Johannesburg and think of my next move."





Mvenya joined the DA in 2000, while the party was still known as the Democratic Party and was on her third stint as the DA MPL at Eastern Cape legislature in Bhisho.





She was a school teacher at that time and has has been credited for building the DA in the former Transkei region.





In 2014, she became DA provincial chairwoman after defeating Edmund van Vuuren at the DA congress.





In 2016, Mvenya resigned from the DA during the build up to the local government elections following a fallout with then provincial leader Athol Trollip.





Last year, Mvenya contested for the position of the DA's provincial leadership but lost to Bhanga. Recently Mvenya lost another DA election contest against Nomafrench Mbombo for the position of the DA Women's Network.





She said: "I was only contesting to lead DAWN because after losing last year for provincial leadership I was stripped off my constituency and it was handed to Chantel King,"





