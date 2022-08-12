Eastern Cape NPA division appoints three new deputy directors of public prosecutions

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape has appointed three new deputy directors of public prosecutions (DDPPs) for its newly arranged division. Advocate Barry Madolo, the director of public prosecutions in the province announced the new DDPP’s, advocates Joel Cesar, Nomapa Mvandaba and Nickie Turner.

They will be added to the existing team of 13 DDPP’s in the province. The DDPPs will be working for the Bhisho, Makhanda and Mthatha local divisions, respectively. Eastern Cape NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The filling of the DDPP posts is one of the priorities that the DPP identified as crucial in ensuring the division operates optimally.”

One of the newly-appointed DDPP’s, Cesar, was the acting head of the Bhisho office for a year before his permanent appointment. “Cesar has worked up his way from being appointed a junior state advocate in 2007, senior public prosecutor and senior state advocate. He had a brief stint on the bench as a magistrate in Benoni, Gauteng, in 2015 before rejoining the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit in 2020.” Both Mvandaba and Turner are seasoned prosecutors.

Tyali said: “Advocate Mvandaba was promoted to junior state advocate in 2006 and senior state advocate, attached to the Organised Crime Unit five years later.” Tyali added: “Advocate Turner is a seasoned prosecutor, with 30 years of experience. In 1992 she was promoted to the position of state advocate in the then office of the Attorney-General in Makhanda. “She has been a senior state advocate for 23 years, during which time she specialised in cases involving serial offenders and gender-based violence matters.”

DPP Madolo has also extended well wishes to three former Eastern Cape Division advocates, who have been appointed as deputies outside the province. Advocates Zelda Swanepoel and Phumzo Zantsi are now DDPPs in the Western Cape Division. Doctor Mkhuseli Jokani has joined the national Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit, also as a DDPP.

