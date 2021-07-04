Eastern Cape police hunt five crime suspects who posed as officers

Police had received information about five men who visited a Tsolo household while pretending to be police officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU), SAPS said in a statement. The suspects were dressed in police uniform.

Cape Town – Eastern Cape police are hunting five suspects who allegedly committed a crime while posing as police officials.

It is alleged that the five male suspects demanded the victim’s firearm and firearm licence. The victim reportedly complied, believing that the suspects were indeed police officers.

’’As the suspects were leaving, they told the victim to visit Tsolo police station for details of what happened to his firearm,’’ SAPS said.

’’When Tsolo police contacted the National Intervention Unit enquiring and requesting information about the incident, they were informed that no NIU group worked in that area on the said date.