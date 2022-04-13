Eastern Cape police in hunt for suspects who gunned down two

Pretoria – The Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for murder suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting which left two people dead in Walmer on Wednesday. Police said that at about 11.30am, the first victim was walking across a grass verge near a shopping mall in Heugh Road, in Walmer, when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting.

“The victim retreated and ran towards a nearby tree where he collapsed…Three other suspects appeared with firearms and fired multiple shots at the victim. An innocent person who was sitting on a bench under the tree was also shot by the suspects,” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. Naidu said the first victim succumbed to his injuries while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene. The unknown suspects fled on foot.

The motive for the double murder is not yet known. In a similar incident in the same province, police are looking for suspects involved in robbing and killing a SAPS officer. Sergeant Lungisile Rasmani, 46, was shot in Walmer in the Nelson Mandela Bay District in January.

According to the national police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Sergeant Rasmani had just finished work and was opening the gate to his home when he was allegedly accosted by three unknown suspects. One of the suspects allegedly shot him in the back and the suspects are alleged to have robbed him of his service pistol and a cellphone. IOL