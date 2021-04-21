Eastern Cape student arrested for burning police nyala

Johannesburg - A student has been arrested for allegedly attacking police officers and burning a police nyala during violent protests at the Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha Campus on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the student had been part of a group who are alleged to have attacked police officers and set a police nyala on fire, while two police officers were inside.

The police said four officers were injured during the running battles.

“Four policemen were injured and taken to a local hospital where one is still admitted and being treated for his injuries.

“The National Commissioner directed the SAPS Provincial Management to mobilize the 72- Hour Activation Plan which culminated in the arrest of the student about 48 hours after the incident happened,” said Naidoo.

It is understood that students were protesting over financial exclusion and NSFAS-related funding issues.

He said the student was arrested on the N2 highway near the Walter Sisulu University and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday, where he would face charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He said police were still investigating the matter and more arrests were imminent.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned the violence protest on Tuesday.

He said the violent protests were illegal and called on students to refrain from such behaviour as it put peoples lives in danger.

IOL