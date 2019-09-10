Picture: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson



PORT ELIZABETH - A Lusikisiki educator in the Eastern Cape who allegedly raped a six-year-old child from Khoto Primary School was on Tuesday placed on precautionary suspension by the department of education.

Department of Education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the teacher was in police custody after a whistle blower lifted the lid on the rape allegations.





"The department served him with a precautionary suspension in the police cells where he is currently incarcerated," said Pulumani.





Pulumani said a formal disciplinary processes would unfold in due course and would be presided over by a competent commissioner from the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).





"The department will provide the ELRC with all the relevant information, including a full investigation report, within two days from now. Noting the seriousness of the alleged crime, the department's processes will not be hamstrung by his incarceration; an application will be made to the South African Police Services to allow for the hearing to be conducted in the police station or wherever he might be held."





Pulumani said that the department had provided full counselling services for all pupil and teachers at the school.





African News Agency (ANA)