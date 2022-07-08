Eastern Cape winter initiations: Cogta calls on NPA to prioritise cases as more deaths reported

Durban - Nine initiates have died in the Eastern Cape over the winter period. According to the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, on the outskirts of Mhlontlo Municipality, people are unable to access the facilities. As a result, there is an occurrence of death of initiates.
"The total number of deaths of initiates that has been verified and confirmed is nine. In the Mhlontlo Local Municipality, six initiates have died. In the King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality. Two initiates have died, and one died in Ngquza Hill Local Municipality," said committee chairperson Fikile Xasa.
He said the committee is now calling for those operating illegal initiation schools to face the full might of the law. The Committee's Fikile Xasa said they are appealing to the National Prosecuting Authority to prioritise the prosecution of cases relating to illegal initiation schools.
"Furthermore, the committee wants the parents of illegal initiates to be under the spotlight of the law enforcement agencies to ensure that they too face consequences for their role," he said.
The Cogta committee has been conducting oversight visits in the Eastern Cape to monitor the operations of initiation schools over the winter period.
The committee on Thursday visited six schools in the Mhlontlo Local Municipality as well as two more in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.
"We observed that there were no deaths in Qumbu because the AmaHlubi follow good initiation practices and adhere to regulations," he said.
Xasa added that in Tsolo, which is an AmaMpondomise area, the committee visited two initiation schools and found both schools were legal and had all the required documents.
Xasa said the committee was satisfied with the activities of the local initiation coordinating committees as well as the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee. The committee will conclude its oversight visits in the Eastern Cape at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality on Friday.
"The BCM and Amathole District Municipality visits will take place due to challenges related to coordination in both municipalities and are emanating from the transition of the local government elections that were held in November 2021, as well as the transition of the establishment of the District Initiation Coordinating Committee of both municipalities. The committee wants to assess the functionality of these structures and see how best to assist," Xasa said.