Eastern Cape winter initiations: Cogta calls on NPA to prioritise cases as more deaths reported

Durban - Nine initiates have died in the Eastern Cape over the winter period. According to the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, on the outskirts of Mhlontlo Municipality, people are unable to access the facilities. As a result, there is an occurrence of death of initiates. "The total number of deaths of initiates that has been verified and confirmed is nine. In the Mhlontlo Local Municipality, six initiates have died. In the King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality. Two initiates have died, and one died in Ngquza Hill Local Municipality," said committee chairperson Fikile Xasa.

He said the committee is now calling for those operating illegal initiation schools to face the full might of the law. The Committee's Fikile Xasa said they are appealing to the National Prosecuting Authority to prioritise the prosecution of cases relating to illegal initiation schools. "Furthermore, the committee wants the parents of illegal initiates to be under the spotlight of the law enforcement agencies to ensure that they too face consequences for their role," he said. The Cogta committee has been conducting oversight visits in the Eastern Cape to monitor the operations of initiation schools over the winter period.

The committee on Thursday visited six schools in the Mhlontlo Local Municipality as well as two more in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. "We observed that there were no deaths in Qumbu because the AmaHlubi follow good initiation practices and adhere to regulations," he said. Xasa added that in Tsolo, which is an AmaMpondomise area, the committee visited two initiation schools and found both schools were legal and had all the required documents.

