EC man to appear in court for possession of stolen car parts and meds worth over R1m

DURBAN - A 51-year-old man from Kariega, in the Eastern Cape, was arrested this week after he was found in possession of suspected stolen car parts and medication with an estimated value of R1.2 million. The police report indicates that the suspect was found in possession of exhaust systems, new tyres, catalytic converters, steering wheel covers and diabetes medication on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on Dobson Street in Kariega by members of the Uitenhage SAPS. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the catalytic converters were taken during a hijacking incident that took place in Kwadwesi – about 15km away from Kariega, earlier this month. Swart said more arrests were likely to take place as the investigation continued.

“Upon searching the premises, 74 complete cold end exhaust systems, 300 catalytic converters, 24 new tyres, 60 steering wheel covers and various diabetic medication worth more than R1.2 million were confiscated. “A 51-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Investigations revealed that the catalytic converters were taken during a hijacking in Kwadwesi earlier this month,” Swart said. The exhaust systems that were found at the 51-year-old suspect’s premises. Image: Supplied. The suspect is expected to appear before the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he will face charges for possession of suspected stolen property.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, police arrested four suspects aged between 29 and 43 in Brackenfell, after they were found in possession of fake bank notes. Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said police followed up on information about a suspicious car, which they found and pulled over. Upon searching the vehicle, the counterfeit notes were found.

