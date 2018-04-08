PORT ELIZABETH - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder and have opened an inquest docket after the bodies of an elderly couple were found at their home in Sherwood, Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Police spokeswoman, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, said a neighbour of the couple was driving out of the Everwood Complex at around 7am on Monday when he noticed a note on the window of the house.

"He stopped and the contents of the note read that whoever reads the note must contact the SAPS. The person of the body corporate was notified and SAPS contacted," she said.

Janse Van Rensburg said police were summoned to the scene and discovered the body of a 64-year-old man hanging in the garage and his wife’s body, 67, lying in the back of his bakkie.

"At this stage the cause and time of death of the woman is unknown and will only be determined once the post-mortem is held."

Janse Van Rensburg said police found several notes at the scene.

The couple lived alone and their names are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.

Africa News Agency/ANA