Family pit bulls maul boy, 10

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape family is in shock after their pit bulls mauled their 10-year-old son to death. The incident occurred at their home in Antia Drive, Gelvandale, on Monday .

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said: “At about 1.15pm, police were alerted to the incident and on arrival shot both dogs inside the house.” The victim and two other children were in the house with the dogs, she said. It was unclear what happened when the two dogs turned on the boy. “He succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Naidu said.

She said police were forced to kill the dogs. Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened. Meanwhile, in the Free State, police have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who robbed a general dealer in Phomolong, Henneman, on Sunday evening.

The armed suspects fired several shots at police. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Loraine Earle said the shop owner was behind the cash register when four men entered the shop at 7.30pm and robbed him at gunpoint. “He was pushed to the ground and robbers took cash, cosmetics, and cigarettes from behind the counter, and customers were also robbed of their cellphones.

“When the robbers left the shop they saw a patrolling police vehicle and fired several shots at the police vehicle then fled, disappearing into the dark. Nobody was injured in the incident but the police vehicle was damaged,” Earle said. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Captain MJ Mahlatsi at 082 466 7940 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected]

