Eastern Cape police have confirmed that a white farmer was shot dead by police shortly after he viciously attacked a sangoma who had been staying on the man's Geluksdal farm in Gonubie, East London.
The two were allegedly socialising in the early hours of Saturday morning when an argument developed and escalated into a physical confrontation.
A series of tweets posted by Themba Rumbu early on Monday morning explains how Fritz Joubert allegedly killed his cousin Anele Hoyana and kidnapped the man's wife and children.
Rest In Peace to my cousin Anele Hoyana who was killed by a White Racist Farmer and Gun lover Fritz Joubert who kidnapped his wife and kids. May the World know that White Farmers are the ones killing Black People. To my family Sorry that we were born Black💔😭 pic.twitter.com/jx77eB1hbv— Themba Rumbu (@ThembaRumbu) December 2, 2019
Rumbu also posted chilling two videos of the incident. Joubert had posted the videos to his Facebook timeline.
Joubert allegedly used his fists, as well as a rifle, to beat Hoyana to death.