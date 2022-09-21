Fight for AmaMpondo throne heats up as dethroned King’s faction announces appeal of SCA ruling

Durban - The fight for the AmaMpondo kingdom throne in the Eastern Cape is far from over after the acting regent, Queen Nobandla Sigcau, announced they are heading to the Constitutional Court to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that dethroned King Zanozuko Sigcau posthumously. Acting Queen Nobandla Sigcau and her daughter, Princess Ziyanda Sigcau, through their lawyers, have declared intentions on behalf of the late King Zanozuko Sigcau to appeal the judgment passed by the Supreme Court of Appeal on the Mpondo Kingship overturning the decision of the Nhlapho Commission pertaining to ubuKumkani beQawuka (AmaMpondo aseQaukeni).

Their intention to appeal comes after last week the SCA set aside recognition of the King, who took over the throne in 2018 after the recommendation of the Nhlapho commission. NEWS: The acting AmaMpondondo Regent, Queen Nobandla Sigcau, has announced that she is heading to the Concourt to appeal the SCA ruling that set aside the recognition of the late King Zanozuko Sigcau. The SCA victory was for Princess Wezizwe Sigcau & Queen MaSobhuza Sigcau. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 21, 2022 King Zanozuko died at the end of May this year, leaving the throne vacant, and Queen Nobandla is acting regent pending the appointment of a successor.

However, the King never had it easy, as Princess Wezizwe Sigcau and her mother, Lombekiso Makhosatsini Masobhuza Sigcau, took the matter to court and won, throwing the entire royal family into more wrestling. “The relevant stakeholders through the legal route, including the office of the Premier and the Presidency, have been notified through legal channels. “The judgment has referred the matter of the Mpondo Kingship to the Royal Family. At the moment no one has been identified as King of amaMpondo as the matter is still to be discussed.

“The Royal Family are yet to convene in this regard,” Princess Ziyanda announced in a statement shared with IOL. Princess Ziyanda said they have been informed that Queen MaSobhuza, a granddaughter of King Sobhuza of eSwatini, called a meeting for Thursday and that meeting was illegal. “I have been informed that Queen MaSobhuza Sigcau has called a meeting of iNkosi at Qaukeni Great Place on September 22. Culturally she has no authority to call the meeting of iNkosi as she is neither a reigning Queen or Acting. That is misleading the nation.”

It is understood that Queen MaSobhuza intends to use the meeting to announce that Princess Wezizwe would immediately start preparations to take over the throne following the court ruling.