Port Elizabeth - Five people sustained critical injuries when a South African Police Service minibus and sedan vehicle collided on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, the provincial department of transport said on Monday. Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said three officials were traveling in the state-owned vehicle while two people occupied the Audi sedan.

He said the Toyota minibus was traveling towards Mthatha while the Audi was traveling towards Ngcobo when the accident occurred at the weekend near eFata.

A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened at Mthatha Central Police for further investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)