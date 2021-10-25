Five gunned down at a wedding ceremony in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg: Five men died after gunmen shot them at traditional wedding ceremony in Zwelitsha, Eastern Cape, police said on Monday. Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said they were shot dead on Saturday.

"On Friday, 22 October 2021, the family had a traditional wedding engagement ceremony for one of the deceased. The report further suggests that the family gathered again on Saturday to wrap up and conclude the ceremony. "It is alleged that whilst the five deceased men, aged between 30 and 50, were sitting in one of the rondavels in the homestead, unidentified male suspects appeared and started shooting and killing all of them at the scene. They thereafter disappeared without trace. The number of the suspects is also unknown," Brigadier Kinana said. The motive for the killings is not yet known and police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Kinana said acting provincial commissioner Major General Zithulele Dladla had ordered the establishment of a special task team of capable investigators to trace, track and arrest the culprits. "A 72-hour mobilisation plan has also been activated in order to rally all the necessary resources for a possible speedy arrest of the suspects." In an unrelated incident, a 68-year-old man was gunned down while trying to protect girls who were being chased by boys in Manxiweni, Lusikisiki.

Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the incident happened on Thursday night. "It is alleged that deceased came out of his bedroom after hearing a noise not far from his residence. Upon observation, he saw some school girls running and were chased by boys entering his premises. It is alleged that when he tried to intervene, he was fatally shot. He sustained bullet wounds to his upper body, and the suspects ran away after the incident. "A case of murder has been opened. Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated and no arrest has been made," Sergeant Matola-Mvanyashe said.